The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) said Tuesday that its support in Istanbul has increased, citing internal polling as party officials vowed to intensify preparations for upcoming national and local elections.

Speaking at a party meeting organized by the AK Party’s Istanbul branch at the Bahçelievler Congress Center under the theme “Being One in Istanbul,” Istanbul Provincial Chairman Abdullah Özdemir said surveys show the party’s vote share in the city has risen since last year’s elections.

According to Özdemir, an internal poll conducted one year after the most recent elections showed AK Party support in Istanbul at 35.5%. He said the latest figures put the party’s support at 41.7%. Özdemir added that while AK Party district municipalities received an average of 46.1% of the vote in the 2024 local elections, recent polling shows that figure rising to 51.8%.

The meeting reviewed party activities since the last provincial congress and outlined goals for the coming years. Attendees included former Istanbul founding chairman Alaattin Büyükkaya, lawmakers, mayors, district heads and party members.

Özdemir said the party’s guiding principle in Istanbul was unity, adding that the organization would "continue its work under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan."

“We will be united, strong and resilient,” Özdemir said. “Together, we will be Istanbul; together, we will be Türkiye.”

He said Türkiye is navigating an extraordinary global period and highlighted that Ankara, under Erdoğan’s leadership, is working to promote peace in conflict zones worldwide.

Özdemir also sharply criticized Istanbul’s main opposition-led metropolitan administration, accusing it of mismanagement in areas including transportation, urban transformation and municipal services. He cited issues such as traffic congestion, fires involving public buses and problems in mass transit.

He said AK Party-led district municipalities and the central government have continued investing in Istanbul, including in transportation infrastructure, urban renewal, environmental projects, health care and education.

Referring to a recent advertising campaign launched by the party in the city, Özdemir said it had drawn strong reactions from the opposition-led municipality.

“We will not stop telling the truth,” he said. “We will continue to explain, everywhere and at all times, what has been done to Istanbul.”

Looking ahead, Özdemir said the party has finalized its road map for 2026 and beyond. He said the AK Party’s immediate goals include upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections, followed by elections for the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) and district mayoralties.

In presenting additional polling data, Özdemir said AK Party support in Istanbul stood at 32.6% when he took office and has since risen to 36.2%, excluding votes for its People’s Alliance partners. He expressed confidence that economic improvements expected in 2026 would further boost the party’s standing.

“We believe this momentum will continue,” Özdemir said.