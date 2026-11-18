Türkiye's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) is preparing a comprehensive report based on nationwide field visits across all 81 provinces, compiling citizens' concerns, expectations and proposals to present to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The report, prepared under the party's "Century of Türkiye Meetings" initiative, will be submitted by AK Party Deputy Chair Ahmet Büyükgümüş, who oversees party organization.

Coordinated by the party's Organization Directorate, the initiative brought together ministers, senior party officials, lawmakers and local representatives with various segments of society, including business owners, industrialists, young people, women, civil society organizations, veterans and families of fallen soldiers.

During visits to homes and workplaces, party representatives gathered feedback on local challenges, public expectations and proposed solutions.

Following the visits, the party conducted a comprehensive survey among participating officials to identify common nationwide concerns alongside province- and district-specific needs.

The findings will be consolidated into a single report intended to inform future public services, investment priorities and policy planning.

Discussions during the visits also addressed Türkiye's economic program, the government's "Century of Türkiye" vision, the "Terror-free Türkiye" initiative and ongoing infrastructure investments.

The Century of Türkiye is an ambitious plan consisting of reforms that the party plans to implement in every field, from justice to energy independence, and was unveiled by Erdoğan before the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye in 2023.