One of the most influential political parties in the brief history of the Republic of Türkiye, the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) is looking to celebrate the 23rd anniversary of its foundation on Aug. 14.

Incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan leads the party and boasts a bright record of election wins since its foundation as Türkiye’s 39th political party in 2002.

Ahead of its 23rd birthday, the party is speeding up preparations for an event said to feature many “firsts,” including a live performance of a brand-new song composed for the occasion.

First lady Emine Erdoğan, AK Party founders and ministers will be in attendance. Provincial chairpersons will not participate in the anniversary program, but celebrations will take place simultaneously in all 81 provinces. Video presentations will recount the hardships the party has encountered since its establishment and the services it has carried out since.

Erdoğan himself will deliver a speech to his members and personally gift the badges to newcomers.

Opposition lawmakers and mayors are expected to attend the event. Many of them are seeking to join the AK Party, which maintains its popularity despite suffering losses in the March 31 local elections.

At least three politicians elected for Parliament from the Felicity Party (SP), the Future Party (GP) and the Good Party (IP) are said to be willing to take their badges on Aug. 14 if Erdoğan approves the move.

Erdoğan instructed his aides in the party not to “rush” in admitting new members. He also urged them to filter applicants and accept only those willing to adhere to the principles and values of the party.

The AK Party sources say admissions may be available next October, as well.

Such transitions would change the outlay of Parliament, too. Nine lawmakers who quit the IP, the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) and the Democrat Party (DP), who don’t belong to any parliamentary group despite collectively earning 15 seats in the March vote, are expected to launch a new movement. If the three lawmakers planning to move to the AK Party make the move, FP and SP parliamentary groups too would fall apart for failing to fulfill the quota.

The AK Party has the highest number of members among dozens of political parties in Türkiye, at more than 11 million people.

From political pundits to opponents, many thought that the AK Party, founded by former members of the Virtue Party (FP), would be short-lived when it set out its course in Turkish politics in 2002.

Erdoğan himself was considered a political fad when he unexpectedly won the mayor’s seat in the Istanbul municipality elections.

Today, both the party and Erdoğan (first as prime minister and then as president) are viewed as the most enduring forces in the brief history of the republic. The party, which has never lost a general election, is commended for ending the era of coalition governments that stalled the country’s development.