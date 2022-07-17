The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) has prepared a special program to protect Istanbul. Within the scope of the "100 Days Face to Face" program, the AK Party will go to the field, listen to the problems of Istanbulites and find solutions.

The fact that Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu was on vacation during the last flood disaster was the final straw for the city's citizens, while the AK Party took action for Istanbul. In this context, a program called "100 Days Face to Face" was prepared. According to the program, ministers, deputies, party and group leaders, and organizations will visit homes and shops for 100 days.

AK Party members, who will listen to the problems of the citizens, their expectations and the services they want to be provided, will turn the photos they take into daily reports. Later, it will be presented to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the form of a comprehensive report.

The meetings will also reveal which of the promises made since 2019, when Ekrem Imamoğlu became the head of the municipality, has not been fulfilled, and the reactions of the citizens against it.

During the meetings, the necessary instructions will be given immediately to solve the problems demanded by the citizens, including those that the municipality could not solve. Instant solutions will be produced.