“Named white, illuminating the future” is the new slogan of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party), which has run the country since the early 2000s. Under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, it will hold its eighth Grand Ordinary Congress on Feb. 23. The Congress will reaffirm the party’s lasting power in Turkish politics while it is expected to witness major changes in the party’s cadres.

The party officials are putting the final touches on the event in the capital, Ankara, with new ads being prepared, highlighting the party’s shortened name, AK (white in Turkish), and referring to a lightbulb in its logo. A lengthy video showcasing the deeds of AK Party governments in the past two decades will be screened at the congress.

Prior to the Congress, President Erdoğan is reportedly working on the assignment of new names in the party’s top cadres and “reforms” set to be introduced at the congress, according to media reports.

One of the highlights of the event would be the “Century of Türkiye” vision of Erdoğan as Türkiye entered the second century of the republic and raised its profile in the international community. Invitations were sent to 149 countries, 48 political parties in other countries and 39 international bodies. The party’s deputy chair will hold a final meeting this week to review the preparations for congress.

Erdoğan is expected to devote most of his weekly schedule to the congress preparations and, on final decisions, to draft a list of members of the party’s administrative and executive committees. The Hürriyet newspaper reports that new committees are being selected with consideration to gender balance and a balance of members from different constituencies. The newspaper reported that more lawmakers could also be included in the new administration, unlike the current one, which comprises former lawmakers or those not elected to Parliament in the previous elections. Some members of the central administrative committee were already notified of their departures, while Hürriyet reported that some lawmakers who recently joined the AK Party from the opposition Good Party (IP) would likely be assigned to posts in the new committees. Erdoğan has also hinted at a Cabinet reshuffle earlier, but it is not expected to take place during, before or after the congress, while sources talking to the Turkish media say the reshuffle can take place within months.

The AK Party wrapped up provincial congresses on Feb. 7 after a congress in Istanbul. The party has already renewed cadres after 20 provincial chairs were appointed before the 2023 general elections, as their predecessors resigned to run for parliamentary elections. Thirty-two new provincial chairs were appointed after the 2023 general elections and the March 31 municipal elections in 2024. The party appointed 18 new provincial chairs during the congress schedule that began on Nov. 30. Overall, provincial chairs were replaced in 70 provinces in the past two years.

In a social media post after the Istanbul congress, Erdoğan said congresses were held in a spirit of solidarity. “We have upheld and strengthened our brotherhood without engaging in power struggles or concerns over positions and personal gain." Pointing out that the party congresses were held in a manner befitting the AK Party, Erdoğan said: “I am pleased to say that our congresses have taken place in a way worthy of the AK Party and, by the grace of Allah, our movement has emerged stronger from this challenging marathon. I extend my gratitude to all my brothers and sisters who have worked tirelessly at every level throughout this process, day and night. May Allah bless you all. I wish success to those taking on new roles and thank those passing the torch for their service,” he said.

After losing several strongholds to the CHP in the latest municipal elections, Erdoğan acknowledged the party’s shortcomings and announced that they “received the message of the electorate.” He promised changes both in the party’s policies and cadres without deviating from its original political ideology reflected in its name, to govern with justice and attach importance to development.

Though the political landscape in the year it was founded propelled the AK Party to the spotlight, landmark steps by successive AK Party governments helped it to stay in power for more than two decades. Those include breaking the taboo on several issues, such as the "Kurdish question" and a headscarf ban. It faced lawsuits for its closure and several coup attempts along the way. Erdoğan himself was barred from politics after he was imprisoned for 10 months for reciting a poem deemed offensive for the country’s ruling elite, which toppled a coalition government of Erdoğan’s political mentor Necmettin Erbakan in 1997. This ban only ended in 2003, and he became the second prime minister of the AK Party after a brief tenure by Abdullah Gül. Since then, he has served either as prime minister or president and is credited with expanding his party’s support to the wider public through a string of reforms in public services.

Accustomed to the victories, Erdoğan faced a tough test in the 2023 elections. For the first time and in the face of an unprecedented alliance of the opposition, Erdoğan was forced to participate in a runoff election on May 28. Still, the public support apparently did not fade for the president, who won the runoff with more than 52% of the vote.

Political pundits say the electorate warned the AK Party by voting for the opposition in municipalities long governed by the party. The warning includes complaints about the rising cost of living and, in some municipalities, failures of AK Party mayors.