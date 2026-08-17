Türkiye’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) has marked its 25th anniversary by highlighting a series of labor and social security reforms introduced during its time in government, including expanded health coverage, stronger worker protections and changes that allowed millions to retire.

One of the earliest major changes came with the Labor Law adopted in 2003, which established regulations covering employment contracts, overtime, leave and job security while providing a legal framework for flexible employment models.

A broader overhaul followed with the consolidation of the Social Insurance Institution (SSK), Bağ-Kur and the Retirement Fund under the Social Security Institution (SGK). The move sought to eliminate differences in premium collection, retirement procedures and access to health services.

Türkiye subsequently introduced General Health Insurance (GSS), expanding health coverage across the population and creating a common financing structure for medicine, examinations and treatment.

Access to health care was further transformed through digital services, including the Central Physician Appointment System and electronic prescriptions, reducing procedures that previously required patients to wait in long lines for medical services and medication.

Labor protections also expanded during the period. Türkiye adopted its first standalone Occupational Health and Safety Law in 2012, requiring employers to conduct risk assessments, prepare emergency plans and provide employee training. Workplace safety specialists and physicians also became mandatory in covered workplaces.

The government introduced additional protections for underground mine workers, limiting working hours to 7.5 hours a day and 37.5 hours a week while requiring wages to be at least twice the minimum wage.

Changes also affected public-sector employment. Around 900,000 subcontracted public workers gained permanent worker status following reforms launched in 2017, while a 2023 measure allowed hundreds of thousands of contracted public employees to move into civil servant positions.

One of the most consequential recent measures was the 2023 retirement-age reform, commonly known as EYT. The regulation removed the age requirement for eligible workers who had met other pension conditions. About 2.6 million people have since retired under the measure.

The government also abolished income and stamp taxes on the minimum wage beginning in 2022 and expanded additional pension indicators for civil servants, including teachers, police officers, nurses and religious officials.

Since 2018, millions of retirees have also received bonuses ahead of the Ramadan and Qurban Bayram holidays.

Reforms targeting women included expanded maternity-related borrowing toward retirement, part-time work opportunities following maternity leave and broader unpaid leave provisions.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, temporary restrictions on dismissals were introduced, while short-time working allowances and cash assistance programs were expanded to limit employment losses.

The government also introduced employment incentives targeting women, young people, people with disabilities and the long-term unemployed.

Union rights were expanded as well. A 2010 constitutional amendment granted public employees collective bargaining rights, while the unionization rate among public servants rose from 47.94% in July 2002 to 77.96% in July 2026.

The measures form part of a broader transformation of Türkiye’s labor and social security system over more than two decades of AK Party governments.