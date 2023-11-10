The governing Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Istanbul deputy Müşerref Pervin Tuba Durgut voiced strong support for Palestinian doctors and health care workers, commending their dignified and courageous stance in the face of the ongoing crisis in Gaza in a press conference held at Parliament Friday.

Durgut accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, highlighting the relentless efforts of Palestinian health care professionals, emphasizing that they continue to work tirelessly to save lives despite the challenges.

“At Al Awda Hospital in Gaza, doctors, threatened by Israel with evacuation, defiantly declared, 'We will stay here until the pains cease,'” Durgut said, reiterating “the honorable and courageous stance of Palestinian health care workers who serve on the front lines, risking their lives to save wounded children, women and the elderly, continuing to treat significant diseases like cancer.”

“Since Oct. 7, we have been witnessing events as if watching scenes from a horrifying movie. Unbearable pains, separations and sorrows flow onto our screens, too immense to be real,” she lamented.

Doctors and health care workers show a poster with photos of health care workers killed by Israeli attacks, at Parliament in Ankara, Türkiye, Nov. 10, 2023. (AA Photo)

The lawmaker pointed to the situation of the population in Gaza, saying: “The entire population is under siege and attack, deprived of access to the basic necessities for survival. Homes, shelters, hospitals and places of worship are being bombed.”

Durgut also condemned the recent attack on the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, which was targeted by Israel despite the coordinates being shared in advance. “The hospital was the sole oncology center, the hope for treatment of 9,000 cancer patients in Gaza,” she said.

“After the suspension of the hospital's operations, we learned with deep sorrow that four cancer patients lost their lives due to the inadequacy of medical resources.”

Geneva Conventions

Durgut emphasized the critical protections outlined in the Geneva Conventions for patients, hospitals and health care institutions during times of conflict, underscoring the fundamental rules designed to safeguard non-combatants, prisoners of war and patients amid the chaos of war.

"The Geneva Conventions contain a set of international legal rules regarding the protection of non-combatants, prisoners of war and patients during wars," she declared, outlining the specific regulations that demand the protection of hospitals and health care institutions from any form of attack.

Durgut went on to elaborate on the guidelines set forth by the conventions, including the imperative marking of health care facilities and vehicles with internationally recognized emblems such as the Red Cross or Red Crescent for heightened protection. Parties engaged in conflicts were stressed to fulfill their duty of ensuring the security of health care institutions under their control.

One notable provision highlighted was the special protection granted to civilian hospitals through distinctive signage, recognized by all involved parties in the conflict. Additionally, the establishment of hospitals and safety zones to mitigate the impact of war was emphasized as a means to protect both medical personnel and civilians seeking refuge.

However, Durgut somberly acknowledged a significant gap in the enforcement of these rules, with violators often escaping legal consequences for their actions.

Contrary to these internationally agreed-upon principles, reports from Gaza reveal a distressing reality on the ground. Health care institutions, clinics, ambulances and hospitals, which should serve as neutral zones in the conflict, are facing unprecedented attacks, inflicting irreparable wounds on the civilian population.

The vivid imagery painted by Durgut tells a harrowing tale of families in Gaza desperately seeking medical assistance amid the chaos. Mothers holding their children, searching for doctors, only to be met with the relentless barrage of bombs on hospital doors. Fathers looking for essential medications for their elderly parents, only to find pharmacies reduced to rubble. The situation in Gaza has escalated to a humanitarian crisis, with a severe shortage of medicine, water and food. The air is thick with dust and smoke, and clean air is a distant memory.

Durgut concluded her impassioned plea by calling on the international community to break its silence, emphasizing that silence in the face of such atrocities implies consent. As health care facilities in Gaza continue to bear the brunt of attacks, urgent and concerted international action is needed to uphold the principles enshrined in the Geneva Conventions and protect the lives of innocent civilians caught in the crossfire.