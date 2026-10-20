Muhammed Emin Sarıoğlu, the candidate of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party)-led People's Alliance, was elected acting mayor of Istanbul's Üsküdar district on Tuesday, securing 24 votes in the third round of voting at the municipal council.

The election followed the death of former acting mayor Dündar Ziya Gültekin, who died in a traffic accident on Oct. 15, prompting the Üsküdar Municipal Council to convene to select his successor.

Only council members representing the People's Alliance attended Tuesday's session. The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), which holds 10 seats, did not attend, while nine members of the New Party (YP) and one independent councilor were also absent.

Sarıoğlu secured the position in the third round with the support of 24 council members.

The latest election comes amid political tensions surrounding the municipality following the arrest of Mayor Sinem Dedetaş as part of an ongoing investigation into the Üsküdar Municipality.

Gültekin had previously been elected acting mayor in a repeat vote on Sept. 8, defeating rival candidate Çetinkaya by 23 votes to 19 in the fourth round.

His election marked a shift in control of the district administration from the CHP, which won Üsküdar in Türkiye's 2024 local elections, to the AK Party.

Tuesday's vote maintains the AK Party's control of the municipality following Gültekin's death.