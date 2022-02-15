Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Tuesday announced that he tested negative for the coronavirus and that he will travel to Brussels to attend the NATO defense ministers meeting.

Akar had announced he tested positive for the coronavirus a week ago.

"I tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, I am in good health and continue to work by taking the necessary precautions," the National Defense Ministry quoted Akar as saying on Twitter.

A recent surge in coronavirus cases in Turkey and around the world is attributed to the omicron variant, which is said to be relatively mild but extremely contagious.