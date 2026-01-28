Senior officials from Türkiye’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) visited the Syrian city of Aleppo on Tuesday as part of cross-border contacts focused on reconstruction, humanitarian access and security coordination, Turkish officials said.

Kürşad Zorlu, a deputy chair of the AK Party, led the delegation, which included Gaziantep Metropolitan Mayor Fatma Şahin and Şahinbey Mayor Mehmet Tahmazoğlu. The group paid a courtesy visit to the Aleppo Governorate, where they met with Governor Azzam al-Gharib and local officials.

Following the meeting, Zorlu said Aleppo holds strategic and symbolic importance for Türkiye, describing the city as a historic crossroads of civilizations. He said the visit took place ahead of a planned gathering of the Union of Municipalities of the Turkic World in Gaziantep and reflected Ankara’s intention to strengthen cooperation with Syria at the local and regional levels.

Zorlu said recent developments in Syria since Dec. 8, when President Ahmed al-Sharaa took office, have produced what he described as tangible steps toward stability, security and public order. He added that Aleppo represents a key pillar in the evolving relationship between Türkiye and Syria.

During talks at the governorate, the Turkish delegation discussed potential cooperation in municipal services and reconstruction efforts, Zorlu said. He noted that water management, parks, green spaces and school construction were among the priority areas identified for collaboration as part of Aleppo’s postwar rebuilding.

“We want to implement multidimensional cooperation for Aleppo’s reconstruction, particularly in basic services such as water resources, public spaces and education,” Zorlu said. He added that Turkish and Syrian officials also exchanged views on broader regional development and economic recovery, including initiatives involving Türkiye’s border provinces.

Zorlu praised what he described as Türkiye’s consistent policy toward Syria, crediting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan with maintaining a firm stance during years of conflict. He said Ankara and Damascus had continued dialogue despite difficult circumstances, arguing that recent developments have validated Türkiye’s long-term approach.

Counterterrorism efforts

The Turkish official also addressed security concerns, particularly the presence of militant groups in northern Syria. Zorlu said he and Syrian officials discussed efforts to remove terrorist groups from the area, referring to the PKK and its Syrian affiliate, the YPG.

Addressing Türkiye’s broader security vision, Zorlu said Ankara’s goal of a “terror-free Türkiye and a terror-free region” cannot be separated from developments in Syria. He said Türkiye is closely monitoring steps taken by the Syrian administration and believes recent measures could yield results despite what he described as ongoing provocations by militant groups.

Zorlu also referred to the period following the collapse of former Syrian regime leader Bashar Assad’s government, noting that Türkiye has welcomed what it sees as constructive steps taken by the new Syrian leadership. He said Syria’s unity, territorial integrity and reconstruction remain central concerns for Ankara.

“We will continue to support Syria’s stability, reconstruction and peace,” Zorlu said, adding that Türkiye intends to maintain engagement with Syrian authorities as conditions on the ground evolve.

Humanitarian corridor

Zorlu said a humanitarian corridor in the Ayn al-Arab region was functioning without disruption. He also said Syrian officials confirmed that aid deliveries and civilian movements through the corridor had proceeded smoothly, without incidents.

“The humanitarian corridor in Ain al-Arab is operating, and no problems have been reported,” Zorlu said. He added that Türkiye expects further steps in the coming period to strengthen stability and security in the region.

He said Ankara continues to distinguish between terrorist groups and civilians living in the area, emphasizing that Kurds, Arabs, Turks, Turkmen and other communities are all part of Syria’s social fabric. Zorlu said ensuring the safety and dignity of civilians remains a priority in Türkiye’s regional policy.

The delegation’s visit also focused on practical support for Aleppo’s recovery. Zorlu said Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality and district municipalities have already contributed equipment and materials, including garbage trucks and temporary housing containers, with additional shipments planned in the coming weeks.

He said Turkish and Syrian officials agreed in principle to establish a joint committee to coordinate municipal cooperation, particularly in infrastructure, sanitation and water management. Zorlu said such coordination would help accelerate reconstruction and improve living conditions for residents.

Zorlu described the talks as productive and said follow-up meetings are expected to include Aleppo’s mayor and other local representatives. He said the initial discussions marked the beginning of a broader, long-term cooperation framework between Turkish municipalities and their Syrian counterparts.

Addressing Türkiye’s broader security vision, Zorlu said Ankara’s goal of a “terror-free Türkiye and a terror-free region” cannot be separated from developments in Syria. He said Türkiye is closely monitoring steps taken by the Syrian administration and believes recent measures could yield results despite what he described as ongoing provocations by militant groups.

Zorlu also referred to the period following the collapse of Assad’s government, noting that Türkiye has welcomed what it sees as constructive steps taken by the new Syrian leadership. He said Syria’s unity, territorial integrity and reconstruction remain central concerns for Ankara.

“We will continue to support Syria’s stability, reconstruction and peace,” Zorlu said, adding that Türkiye intends to maintain engagement with Syrian authorities as conditions on the ground evolve.

Last week, the Syrian Defense Ministry announced that the cease-fire with the U.S.-backed terrorist group, YPG, was extended for 15 days. The announcement came hours after the expiry of an initial cease-fire announced previously.