Algeria’s solidarity with Türkiye is rooted in the two countries historical ties, the country’s ambassador to Ankara, Sofiane Mimouni, said Wednesday following the recent deadly earthquakes that jolted Türkiye’s southern regions.

“Algeria’s solidarity with Türkiye is not only motivated by humanitarian considerations, but it is also dictated by the historical relations the two countries share and the deep ties that bound Algeria and Türkiye and the two brotherly peoples,” Mimouni told Daily Sabah.

The ambassador reminded that Algeria was among the first countries to present condolences to the brotherly Turkish government and people.

Furthermore, Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune called President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan one day after the devastating earthquake. “He reiterated his sincere condolences,” Mimouni elaborated, and added that Tebboune affirmed that “Algeria will stand alongside Türkiye to overcome this ordeal that has bereaved the brotherly Turkish people.”

“Algeria was among the first countries to dispatch, upon instruction of the President Abdelmajid Tebboune, a team of civil defense composed of 86 people,” Mimouni said.

“The team succeeded in saving 13 people and pulled 94 victims from the rubble. Humanitarian aid of more than 100 tons, including food, medicines and blankets, were also provided to those affected by the earthquake,” the ambassador highlighted.

The country also announced it would send $30 million (TL 566.22 million) in aid to Tükiye after the earthquakes.

International support, as well as rescue teams, have poured into Türkiye following the disaster that caused the deaths of more than 42,000.

The first earthquake struck on Feb. 6, when a quake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye, followed by a second major quake with a magnitude of 7.6 hours later.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes were centered in Kahramanmaraş and struck 10 other provinces, namely Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Hatay, Gaziantep, Malatya, Kilis, Osmaniye, Elazığ and Şanlıurfa. Over 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes.