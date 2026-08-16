Alihan Kuriş, the de facto leader of a group known publicly as “Süleymancılar,” was remanded in custody on Sunday, along with 31 others, in an investigation into a criminal gang he is accused of leading.

An investigation by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has culminated in the detention of Kuriş and other senior figures of the group, which originated as a religious movement named after 20th-century Islamic scholar Süleyman Hilmi Tunahan, Kuriş’ great-grandfather. Authorities say the investigation is not directed against the religious movement and instead focuses on alleged financial wrongdoing by Kuriş and other figures in the group, which prosecutors have named the “Alihan Kuriş criminal syndicate.”

The detentions last week prompted followers of Kuriş, who is accused by his critics of hijacking the top position in the Süleymancılar community following the allegedly suspicious death of his uncle, to convene in Ankara in his support. The Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) was also quick to support Kuriş and his followers on social media, with fugitive FETÖ members claiming that another “religious movement” was being targeted by the government. FETÖ posed as a religious movement for decades, operating schools and infiltrating key institutions in the country before attempting to seize power in 2016 through a coup attempt.

Following the detentions, police launched raids on buildings owned or occupied by Kuriş and people close to Süleymancılar and discovered a large amount of cash and jewelry at one of Kuriş’ residences. He also faces charges of money laundering, defrauding public institutions and violating tax laws. While searching a location in Istanbul’s Ümraniye district, police discovered documents that were about to be destroyed as a group of Kuriş’ followers attempted to disrupt the proceedings. On Sunday, media outlets reported that 200 kilograms of gold nuggets of unknown origin had been discovered at a location owned by Hilmi Tuna Kuriş, the brother of Alihan Kuriş, who remains on the run.