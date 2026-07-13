Türkiye continues stamping out the lingering threat of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), 10 years after it dealt a major blow to its ambition to seize power. Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi and Justice Minister Akın Gürlek issued simultaneous statements on Monday about a major operation against the group on Monday. The ministers announced that operations were held in all 81 provinces to capture 968 suspected members of the group.

On Wednesday, Türkiye will mark the 10th anniversary of a coup attempt by FETÖ’s infiltrators in the army. Ministers highlighted this fact in their message as they paid tribute to “revered martyrs and veterans who fought and died for homeland, flag, democracy and national will.” The 2016 coup attempt was the first instance of widespread public resistance against putschists in the brief history of the Republic of Türkiye. Türkiye has had a fair share of coups since 1960, but none were thwarted by public resistance. Ministers said that despite stopping FETÖ with “an epic public resistance” 10 years ago, the fight against the terrorist group continued and they adhered to the same commitment, resolve and attention to the fight.

"Under the leadership of our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, our state has carried out a comprehensive campaign of purification across all its institutions since July 15. It has pursued an uncompromising fight against this treacherous network, which sought to undermine the will of our nation, the survival of our state, and our legal order. Within this framework, as a result of the joint efforts of the chief public prosecutors' offices in all 81 provinces, the provincial police departments, and the provincial gendarmerie commands to expose FETÖ, an operation targeting 968 suspects was launched this morning across all 81 provinces. The provinces with the largest number of suspects are Ankara, Izmir, and Istanbul, while meticulous efforts continue in other provinces against the organization's current structure, its confidential network, and affiliated elements,” the ministers said in their statement.

Presenting itself as a religious movement while infiltrating state institutions, including the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), FETÖ attempted to seize power through the 2016 coup attempt after years of covert organization within the state.

Before the coup attempt, the group carried out several operations against the government, including attempts to summon then-National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Undersecretary Hakan Fidan for questioning and the Dec. 17-25 coup attempts disguised as anti-graft probes.

Following the Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) victory in the Nov. 1, 2015 elections and anticipating the removal of FETÖ-linked officers in the army through Supreme Military Council decisions, the group accelerated its plans.

FETÖ ringleader Fetullah Gülen, through a cryptic message, called on members of the group within the military to stage a coup during a televised appearance on March 19, 2016.

In an interview with the Sabah newspaper last week, Gürlek emphasized that the death of Gülen was not the end for FETÖ and the group was trying to cover up its tracks while attempting to revive, reinvent itself through front companies and social media groups while keeping its financial network alive.

Gürlek pointed out that a total of 1,065 operations were carried out against FETÖ by security forces in the first six months of 2026 and 2,451 suspects were detained. He stated that since FETÖ was designed as a terror threat shortly after its first coup attempts in 2013, authorities launched criminal proceedings against 720,338 people and 636,934 among them were either convicted or acquitted. He noted that 127,102 suspects, among them were convicted of various crimes, and that investigations and trials were still underway for another 83,404 suspects in investigations focused on FETÖ.