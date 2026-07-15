Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said Wednesday that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's leadership and the Turkish people's unity were decisive in defeating the failed July 15, 2016 coup attempt, describing the events as a defining moment in Türkiye's modern history.

In a message marking Türkiye's Democracy and National Unity Day, Aliyev commemorated those killed while resisting the coup attempt and extended his condolences to their families and the Turkish people.

Aliyev described July 15 as one of the most tragic as well as one of the most honorable chapters in Türkiye's recent history, saying the attempted coup targeted the country's constitutional order, democratic institutions and national will.

He said the attempt was thwarted through what he called the Turkish people's determination, courage and commitment to their country, citing Erdoğan's leadership in helping steer Türkiye through the crisis.

Referring to the Turkish leader, "Your determined and farsighted leadership, together with the unity of your people around you and their immediate response to your calls, became one of the main factors that saved your country from a great disaster on that critical night," Aliyev said in the message.

He added that Türkiye emerged stronger from the failed coup attempt and demonstrated the strength of its national will and state traditions.

Azerbaijani president said the events of July 15 showed that attempts to undermine the state could not succeed in the face of unity between the nation and the government. He described the annual commemoration as a symbol of the Turkish people's solidarity, resilience and commitment to democratic institutions.

Reaffirming Azerbaijan's support for Türkiye, Aliyev underlined that Baku stood in solidarity with Ankara during the coup attempt under the principle of "One nation, two states."

He said that solidarity reflected the enduring brotherhood between the two countries and expressed confidence that their strategic alliance would continue to deepen through joint efforts.

Aliyev concluded his message by wishing Erdoğan good health and continued success, while expressing hopes for lasting peace, stability and prosperity for Türkiye.