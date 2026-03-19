The Foreign Ministry held a ceremony in the capital on Wednesday to commemorate diplomats, public officials and their family members who were killed in terrorist attacks while serving abroad, marking March 18 Martyrs’ Remembrance Day and the anniversary of the Gallipoli naval victory.

The ceremony took place at the Foreign Ministry Martyrs’ Cemetery in Ankara’s Cebeci Asri Cemetery and was attended by relatives of slain diplomats, senior Turkish officials, and representatives of foreign missions based in Türkiye. Among those present was Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Zeki Levent Gümrükçü.

Participants observed a moment of silence in honor of the fallen, followed by prayers. Wreaths were laid at the memorial on behalf of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, as well as by representatives of diplomatic families and institutions.

Speaking at the ceremony, Gümrükçü said the gathering was held to honor those who lost their lives while representing Türkiye abroad and to remember all martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country.

“Today, we come together to commemorate our diplomats, public servants and their family members who were martyred while serving our nation abroad, as well as all those who gave their lives for our homeland,” he said.

Gümrükçü also highlighted the historical significance of the Gallipoli naval victory, describing it as a turning point not only for the Turkish nation but also for the course of world history.

“The Gallipoli victory demonstrated to the entire world the Turkish nation’s faith, sacrifice and determination for independence,” he said, adding that the battle remains a defining symbol of resilience and unity.

He noted that Türkiye has long been among the countries most affected by terrorism and recalled that attacks targeting Turkish diplomats abroad began in the 1970s. In 1973, Turkish Consul General Mehmet Baydar and Consul Bahadır Demir were killed in Los Angeles, marking the beginning of a series of attacks against Turkish representatives.

In the following years, attacks carried out by various groups claimed the lives of dozens of Turkish citizens, including diplomats, public officials and members of their families. Gümrükçü said a total of 41 people were killed in such attacks, while many others were injured.

“These attacks did not only target Turkish diplomats but also aimed at undermining peace and shared human values,” he said.

Gümrükçü stressed that those responsible for the attacks had failed to achieve their goals and would never succeed. He also expressed regret that some perpetrators have not yet been identified or brought to justice.

Calling for stronger international cooperation, he urged the global community to take a unified and non-selective approach in combating terrorism.

“A determined and comprehensive fight against all forms of terrorism is one of the most important guarantees of our common future,” he said.

He added that the Turkish Foreign Ministry continues efforts to honor the memory of its fallen personnel, including placing memorials and plaques at locations abroad where attacks occurred.

According to officials, memorials have already been established in cities such as Sydney, Ottawa, Lisbon, Vienna, Burgas and Belgrade, while work continues in other locations.

Gümrükçü remarked that commemorative events and projects are also being supported to ensure that the memory of the victims is preserved and passed on to future generations.

“As members of the Foreign Ministry, from the youngest to the most senior, we work every day to be worthy of the memory of our martyrs,” he said.

The ceremony concluded with participants visiting the graves of the fallen diplomats and paying their respects.