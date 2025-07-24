Türkiye has strongly condemned the Israeli parliament's recent resolution urging the government to annex the occupied West Bank, denouncing the move as a flagrant violation of international law and a dangerous provocation.

In a written statement issued Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry declared the resolution “null and void under international law and without any validity,” stressing that the West Bank is Palestinian territory that has remained under Israeli occupation since 1967.

The ministry criticized the move as part of broader efforts by Israel to undermine peace and destabilize the region.

“Any Israeli attempt at annexation is illegitimate and provocative,” the statement read, warning that Israel's “violent policies and unlawful actions” are not only worsening the humanitarian crisis but also threatening international order and regional security.

Türkiye calls on the international community to take immediate and concrete steps to halt Israel’s actions, the statement said.

“Binding and deterrent measures must be taken without delay against genocidal Israel’s aggression; the legal and moral obligations of the international system must be effectively fulfilled,” the statement urged.

Earlier this week, the Israeli parliament voted in favor of a resolution calling on the government to annex the West Bank – territory internationally recognized as occupied Palestinian land. Of the 120 Knesset members, 71 supported the resolution, 13 opposed it, and the rest abstained.

The resolution claims the West Bank as “the historical, cultural and spiritual homeland of the Jewish people and an inseparable part of the Land of Israel.”

Israel's presence in the West Bank, which it occupied in 1967, is considered an occupation under international law. Resolutions passed by the United Nations Security Council reject Israel's annexation of these territories, which it acquired through war.

Escalating occupation

Israel’s settlement expansion and land seizure in the West Bank have intensified significantly. According to Peace Now, an Israeli NGO, land appropriations in the first quarter of 2025 have already exceeded the total for all of 2024.

Currently, over 451,000 Israeli settlers reside in the West Bank and another 230,000 in East Jerusalem, settlements considered illegal under international law. These settlers live under Israeli civil law, while approximately 4 million Palestinians in the West Bank remain under Israeli military rule.

Palestinians face harsh daily conditions, including road closures, frequent military raids and violent attacks from settlers. Human rights groups have repeatedly warned that these conditions amount to systematic discrimination and collective punishment.

Israel is already facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over its military actions in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023.

Türkiye has been vocal in calling out what it describes as Israel’s genocidal policies and the failure of the international community to enforce legal standards.

With the annexation vote, critics warn that Israel is moving toward de jure annexation of Palestinian land, solidifying control in ways that would further derail prospects for a two-state solution.

Türkiye’s statement concluded with a call for immediate international accountability, warning that inaction could lead to deeper instability and irreparable damage to the peace process in the region.