The National Security Council (NSC), chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, will meet on Wednesday.

Media outlets reported that the meeting would focus on the terror-free Türkiye initiative that involves the disarmament of the terrorist group PKK. Participants will also discuss U.S.-Iran tensions, the state of the Strait of Hormuz, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, maritime security in the Black Sea affected by the said conflict, developments in Gaza and Yemen, measures to protect the rights of Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) in the Aegean Sea and Eastern Mediterranean, and measures for economic security.

The council is comprised of ministers and other top officials and serves as a guide for policymakers, especially on security-related matters.

The council will also discuss the implications of the National Solidarity and Social Integration Coordination Board meeting held at the beginning of the week, chaired by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz. The board is tasked with setting a road map and coordinating the terror-free Türkiye process.

Diplomatic efforts aimed at returning to negotiations amid tensions between the U.S. and Iran, as well as the impact of intermittent clashes on the security of the Strait of Hormuz, will be assessed at the meeting. Mediation efforts aimed at securing peace in the Russia-Ukraine war will also be on the NSC’s agenda. The council will also discuss possible steps to ensure navigational safety in the Black Sea.

The latest developments regarding efforts to end cease-fire violations in Gaza and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to the region will also be discussed. The impact of the Houthis’ wave of attacks targeting Saudi Arabia on regional stability in Yemen will also be assessed. Joint military cooperation steps that could be taken with regional countries under the framework of the Mecca defense pact will also be on the agenda, media outlets reported.