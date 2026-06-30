Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi met with his Syrian counterpart, Anas Khattab, in Damascus on Tuesday for talks focused on security cooperation, public order and strengthening Syria’s institutional capacity.

The meeting at Tishreen Palace addressed cooperation between Türkiye and Syria in areas including security, policing, migration management and emergency response, according to officials.

Çiftçi and Khattab discussed the possible installation of electronic traffic monitoring systems, the expansion of license plate recognition and fingerprint identification technologies, improvements to passport and identity card production processes, and cooperation on security equipment.

The two ministers also reviewed possible cooperation on establishing a 112 emergency call and ambulance network, sharing experience in counter-narcotics efforts and training Syrian police officers.

The Turkish delegation included Gendarmerie General Commander Gen. Ali Çardakçı, National Police Chief and Governor Ali Fidan, Migration Management President Muhammed Selami Yazıcı and Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) President Ali Hamza Pehlivan.

The Syrian side was represented by Deputy Interior Minister Abdulqadir Tahan, Deputy Minister for Administrative and Financial Affairs Basim al-Mansour, Deputy Human Resources Minister Hussam Fattouh, Migration and Passport Department Director Osman Hilal and other officials.

The two ministries signed memorandums of understanding (MoU) after the completion of delegation-level talks.

Following his meeting with Khattab, Çiftçi was expected to hold talks with Emergency and Disaster Management Minister Raed al-Saleh and later be received by President Ahmad al-Sharaa.

The visit comes as part of Ankara-Damascus agenda to intensify contacts following the fall of Bashar Assad’s regime in 2024 and the formation of Syria’s new administration under al-Sharaa. The new Syrian leadership has sought to revive state institutions, restore basic services and expand cooperation with regional and international partners after years of civil war.

Türkiye has been among the countries most actively engaged with Damascus during the transition. Turkish officials have repeatedly said that Syria’s stability, territorial integrity and reconstruction are essential for the wider region, arguing that a stronger Syria would contribute to regional security and prosperity.

Ankara backed the Syrian opposition during the civil war and hosted millions of Syrians who fled the conflict. Since the end of Assad’s rule, Türkiye has signaled its readiness to support Syria’s recovery through institutional cooperation, technical assistance and training in several fields.

In recent months, officials from the two countries have held talks across a range of areas, including transportation, education, trade, migration, border security, disaster management and public services. The contacts are part of broader efforts to normalize working ties between the two neighbors and support Syria’s postwar reconstruction.

For Türkiye, cooperation with Syria also carries major domestic and regional significance. Ankara shares a long border with Syria and has long stressed the need to prevent instability and terrorist groups from threatening border security. Turkish officials have also said that improved conditions inside Syria are key to enabling the safe, voluntary and dignified return of Syrian refugees.