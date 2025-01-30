A declaration signed between Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan on Wednesday proclaimed the significance of helping Azerbaijan in its efforts to rehabilitate its Karabakh and East Zangezur regions, especially in demining activities.

The three countries also reiterated their clear support for each other's sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of international borders, according to the Ankara Declaration.

The declaration was signed by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov and Uzbekistan's Bakhtiyor Saidov after a joint news conference held in the Turkish capital Ankara.

The parties expressed their interest in implementing investment projects in Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions in this regard.

They confirmed their satisfaction with the ongoing connectivity cooperation under the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) framework and welcomed the signing and implementation of four documents that establish a solid legal framework for multilateral cooperation.

The declaration reiterated the importance of the Middle Corridor passing through the three countries' territories and highlighted its role in enhancing the transit potential of Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

Emphasizing the need to strengthen the Europe-Caucasus-Asia Transport Corridor (TRACECA) and assessing ways to enhance its efficiency and effectiveness, the declaration highlighted the importance of maintaining the full functionality of mechanisms under the current conditions.

It noted full support for advancing connection projects such as the Baku International Sea Trade Port and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.

The parties also expressed their satisfaction with the ongoing efforts initiated by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (ECE) to implement the eCMR system for digitizing transportation documents between the countries of the Turkic States Organization.

The declaration also highlighted the importance of strengthening technical cooperation in food security, agriculture, food processing and related R&D, noting the need for sustainable and resilient agricultural value chains.

In addition, it acknowledged the need to strengthen collaboration and knowledge-sharing in environmental, climate change and urbanization issues, particularly through initiatives like the zero waste movement, reforestation and the U.N. General Assembly's special decision on the Aral Sea region.

The declaration underlined the importance of the Trans-Afghan Railway Project, which aims to strengthen interregional transport and economic connectivity, increase trade flow and create new opportunities for economic relations between regions.

It also welcomed the announcement of a cease-fire in Gaza, which calls on all parties to strictly adhere to it, aiming to end all attacks and violence in the enclave and ensure unimpeded access to humanitarian aid for Palestinians.

It also called for a fair and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on a two-state solution, with an independent, sovereign State of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital and based on the 1967 borders.

The parties agreed that the third trilateral meeting would be held in Azerbaijan on a date to be determined.