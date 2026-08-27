Türkiye on Thursday welcomed the dissolution of the YPG terrorist group and its integration into Syrian state institutions, saying the development would strengthen Syria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and the principle of “one state, one army.”

The Turkish Defense Ministry said the integration marked an important step toward consolidating stability in neighboring Syria.

“The dissolution of the SDF and its integration into Syrian state institutions is an important development in terms of preserving Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and strengthening the understanding of ‘one state, one army,’” the ministry stressed.

The remarks came in response to reporters’ questions following the ministry’s weekly press briefing, held at the Officers’ Club in the western province of Afyonkarahisar to mark the 104th anniversary of Türkiye’s Great Offensive.

The ministry said Türkiye welcomed the latest developments and would continue supporting efforts to extend the positive momentum across Syria and make stability permanent.

“The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) will continue its support for extending the positive momentum achieved in Syria throughout the country, making stability permanent and developing the capacity of the Syrian army, particularly in the fight against terrorism, within the framework of the existing military cooperation agreement,” ministry spokesperson Rear Adm. Zeki Aktürk said.

Monitoring Israeli attacks

The ministry also reiterated its criticism of Israel’s military actions in the region, describing them as a major obstacle to lasting peace and stability.

“Israel’s aggressive stance and expansionist policies in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria continue to stand as the biggest obstacle to lasting peace and stability in the region,” Aktürk noted.

He said the region’s future should be built on international law and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states rather than the unilateral use of force, calling on the international community to take “concrete and effective measures” in response to Israeli actions that threaten regional and global peace and stability.

The ministry said it was closely monitoring Israeli attacks on Syria and reiterated its call for them to end immediately.

It also said Türkiye was following statements and reports concerning U.S. initiatives to establish a deconfliction mechanism that would include Syria.

No official request regarding such a mechanism has been submitted to the ministry, it said, adding that any request would be evaluated in coordination with the relevant Turkish authorities.

‘Terror-free Türkiye’ initiative

Turning to Türkiye’s ongoing counterterrorism initiative, the ministry said the Monitoring and Evaluation Board, which includes Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, held its first meeting under the chairpersonship of Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz.

The board discussed procedures for its work and decided to establish four subcommittees, the ministry said.

“The healthy and stable progress of the ‘terror-free Türkiye’ process is important,” the ministry said.

It added that the Defense Ministry would continue working with relevant institutions to verify that terrorist organizations and affiliated structures had ended their presence and surrendered all weapons and ammunition.

Aktürk also stated five PKK terrorists surrendered to Turkish authorities over the past week.

Turkish security forces also apprehended 550 people, including one suspected member of a terrorist group, attempting to cross the country’s borders illegally over the past week, while another 807 people were prevented from crossing.

Since Jan. 1, 9,080 people have been apprehended while attempting to cross Türkiye’s borders illegally, and 47,384 others have been prevented from doing so, according to the ministry.

Security forces also seized 20 kilograms of drugs during search operations along the border in the southeastern province of Hakkari.

U.S. consultancy contract

The ministry also addressed reports about a service contract signed with a U.S.-based consultancy firm.

It said the initiative was part of a joint strategy designed to contribute to developing Türkiye-U.S. relations, strengthen institutional dialogue in defense and security and ensure Türkiye’s positions and priorities were accurately conveyed to relevant counterparts.

The contract was registered transparently and in accordance with the laws of both countries, the ministry stated.

It added that the agreement was not limited to any individual project or platform and said portraying it as being linked solely to a specific defense program did not accurately reflect its scope.

Patriot relocation from Karpathos

On reports concerning a Patriot air defense system on the Greek island of Karpathos, the ministry reiterated Türkiye’s position that the legal status of demilitarized islands is clearly established under the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne and the 1947 Paris Peace Treaties.

Türkiye maintains that Greece’s militarization of islands with demilitarized status violates its treaty obligations.

The ministry welcomed a reported decision to relocate Patriot air defense systems from Karpathos to Crete, describing it as a positive step toward reversing what Ankara considers an unlawful practice.

“Türkiye will continue to support all constructive steps that contribute to strengthening peace and stability in our region and comply with international law and obligations arising from treaties,” it said.

The ministry also responded to reports that Greece could establish a drone base on Rhodes, warning that such a move would violate the island’s demilitarized status.

“The demilitarized status of Rhodes is clearly and bindingly regulated by international treaties,” the ministry said.

A potential drone base on Rhodes would “constitute a violation of the island’s demilitarized status” and harm peace and stability in the Aegean as well as good-neighborly relations, the ministry noted.

“Türkiye will continue to resolutely protect its rights and interests arising from international treaties and take the necessary measures in this regard,” it added.