Preparations intensified across the Turkish capital ahead of the 36th NATO summit on July 7-8, with authorities rolling out extensive security, traffic and logistical measures as Ankara prepares to host dozens of heads of state and government.

Workers continued installing summit-themed billboards and landscaping along the main protocol route linking Esenboğa Airport to the Presidential Complex. Large signs carrying the slogans "The Key to Peace," "The Key to Security" and "A Shared Future in Peace" were placed along Turgut Özal Boulevard, one of the main arteries expected to be used by official delegations.

Additional billboards promoting Türkiye's hosting of the COP31 U.N. Climate Change Conference and showcasing domestically developed defense systems, including the TCG Anadolu amphibious assault ship, the Tayfun ballistic missile and the HÜRJET advanced jet trainer, were also installed along the route.

Billboards showcasing Türkiye's defense industry are displayed along a protocol route ahead of the NATO summit, Ankara, Türkiye, June 25, 2026. (AA Photo)

The Ankara Governor's Office on Thursday announced a series of temporary road closures and traffic restrictions to ensure the security of summit participants and maintain public order during the high-level gathering.

According to the governor's office, roads surrounding the Presidential Complex, where the summit meetings will take place, will remain closed to vehicle traffic from 7 a.m. on July 7 until 11:59 p.m. on July 8. Parking will also be prohibited along designated routes, with improperly parked vehicles subject to removal.

Authorities said additional restrictions would be implemented around hotels hosting foreign delegations beginning July 6. Temporary road closures will also be enforced during motorcade movements, while alternative routes have been identified for local traffic. Detailed maps of restricted areas and alternative roads have been published through the Presidency's Directorate of Communications.

Health officials also sought to reassure residents that public services would continue uninterrupted throughout the summit.

The Ankara Provincial Health Directorate said hospitals and health care facilities across the city would continue operating at full capacity, including emergency departments, operating rooms, intensive care units and inpatient services.

Officials said appointment schedules within the Central Physician Appointment System (MHRS) had been adjusted to account for possible traffic congestion and to ensure uninterrupted access to health care services.

"The measures taken during international events such as the NATO summit are routine practices that comply with international standards," the health directorate said in a statement, adding that the planning reflects Türkiye's organizational capacity while protecting citizens' access to medical services.

DMM denies false claims

Meanwhile, Turkish authorities rejected several claims circulating on social media regarding security arrangements for the summit.

The Presidency's Directorate of Communications' Center for Countering Disinformation (DMM) denied allegations that barriers and temporary panels erected along parts of the summit route were intended to conceal buildings or informal housing areas from visiting leaders.

The center said the installations were standard security and logistical measures routinely implemented during major international events, including NATO, G-20 and U.N. summits. It said physical barriers are commonly used to reduce security risks, facilitate the movement of official delegations and minimize environmental and traffic disruptions.

The DMM also dismissed claims that Ankara's Dikmen Valley and Botanik Park would be closed to the public to accommodate a morning walk by French President Emmanuel Macron.

In a statement, the center described the reports as "completely unfounded," saying no decision or plan existed to restrict public access to either park for that purpose.

Officials urged the public not to rely on what they described as misleading social media posts intended to create confusion ahead of the summit.

Türkiye will host NATO leaders in Ankara at a time when the alliance faces growing security challenges, including Russia's war in Ukraine, instability across the Middle East and increasing emphasis on defense spending and industrial cooperation.

Some 40,000 security personnel, including police and gendarmerie officers, will be tasked with the security of the summit. Along with uniformed officers, plainclothes officers will be in charge of security in Ankara.

In addition to CCTV cameras across the city, authorities will install high-tech “observer cams” at 100 critical locations during the summit.

Preparations are being made for the needs of at least 6,000 people who will attend the summit.