Türkiye’s Defense Ministry condemned Thursday Israel’s latest strike on Syria’s Abu al-Duhur air base as part of “reckless attacks” undermining the country’s sovereignty and stability, while reaffirming Ankara’s support for Syria’s military capacity-building efforts.

The ministry made the statement after its weekly press briefing aboard the TCG Koçhisar in the northwestern province of Kocaeli as part of the TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland events.

It described the Israeli strike as an action aimed at damaging Syria’s stability, security, unity, territorial integrity and infrastructure.

“We emphasize at every opportunity that attacks violating Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are unacceptable,” the ministry said, calling on Israel to end what it described as “reckless attacks” and comply with international law.

Türkiye will continue supporting Syria’s efforts to rebuild its infrastructure and military capabilities under the principle of “one army,” the ministry added.

The strikes by Israeli warplanes targeted Tuesday the disused Abu al-Duhur Military Air Base, located in northeastern Syria's Idlib. According to Syrian officials, Israeli aircraft launched eight separate strikes on the facility, damaging its runway and striking a derelict structure inside a hangar.

No casualties or injuries were immediately reported following the operation.

The ministry also stated that no Turkish military delegation was present at Syria’s Abu al-Duhur Air Base before or during a recent Israeli strike, in response to reporters’ questions.

The statement came as Türkiye has stepped up military diplomacy over regional security. Asked about a series of telephone calls held Wednesday by Chief of General Staff Gen. Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, the ministry said Türkiye had become a center for regional security diplomacy.

Both Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and Bayraktaroğlu were holding talks with their counterparts aimed at promoting regional security and stability, it said.

Syria's neighbors and regional partners also responded with sharp rebukes, calling on the global community to enforce international legal standards against unilateral military actions.

Israel threatens regional peace

Rear Adm. Zeki Aktürk, the ministry’s spokesperson, also criticized Israel over its military operations in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria.

Aktürk said Israel’s rejection of the Gaza plan and its continued attacks were undermining efforts to establish a just and lasting peace. He said Israel’s military interventions against neighboring countries should not be allowed to become viewed as normal or acceptable.

“The future of the region should be built not on the unilateral use of force, but on a security understanding based on international law and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries,” Aktürk said.

He called on the international community to take “more concrete and effective measures” in response to Israeli actions that Türkiye says threaten regional peace and stability.

The ministry separately addressed Greece’s Renewable Energy Sources Special Spatial Framework covering parts of the Aegean Sea, saying Ankara was closely monitoring the measure.

The framework has no legal consequences for Türkiye, including with regard to geographical formations whose sovereignty was not transferred to Greece under international treaties, the ministry noted.

Türkiye remains determined to protect its “rights, interests and concerns” in the Aegean in accordance with international law, it said, while adding that Ankara favors resolving disputes between the two neighboring countries through international law, equity and good-neighborly relations.

Aktürk also said Türkiye would continue efforts to strengthen its armed forces with domestically developed strategic and technological defense products.

Güler and the Turkish Armed Forces’ (TSK) command staff were expected to attend the TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland event later Thursday.