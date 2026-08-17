Türkiye and seven other countries on Sunday condemned Israel’s rejection of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan, saying the move threatens efforts to end the war and achieve a just and lasting peace in the Palestinian territories.

The foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) issued a joint statement criticizing Israel’s refusal to complete implementation of the road map for the Gaza plan, endorsed by U.N. Security Council Resolution 2803, as well as its rejection of a Palestinian state.

The ministers said Israel’s position directly jeopardizes the implementation of the plan and fundamentally undermines collective efforts toward a just and lasting peace.

“This rejection confirms that Israel is now responsible for obstructing efforts to achieve peace in Gaza and the rest of the occupied Palestinian territories,” the statement noted.

The ministers said the plan, accepted by Palestinian groups, was the result of extensive mediation efforts by Egypt, Qatar, Türkiye and the United States, alongside the Gaza high representative and the Board of Peace. They described the initiative as a “vital turning point” for Gaza’s reconstruction.

The eight countries said Israel would bear “direct and full responsibility” for any consequences resulting from its rejection, obstruction, delay or failure to comply with the plan, including a deterioration of conditions on the ground and setbacks to efforts to end the war in Gaza.

They also stressed the importance of continued U.S. engagement to ensure Israel complies fully with commitments and arrangements outlined under the plan and its accompanying road map.

The ministers called for the plan’s “full and immediate” implementation to address Gaza’s difficult humanitarian situation, provide security and stability and pave the way for reconstruction and recovery.

They reiterated that a just and lasting peace must be based on the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and statehood under international law.

The ministers rejected attempts, including unilateral measures, aimed at preventing the establishment of a Palestinian state or eliminating the prospect of one.

They said lasting and comprehensive peace could only be achieved through a two-state solution in accordance with international law and relevant U.N. resolutions, with an independent and sovereign Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital.

The ministers also called on all parties to support efforts to implement the Gaza plan and advance to its second phase, while urging the Board of Peace, with active U.S. support, to take “urgent and concrete measures” to prevent further obstruction.

Israel has resumed airstrikes in Gaza after a lull following Trump's promotion of the peace plan, though the October cease-fire had never fully halted the violence in the Strip.

Several people were injured Sunday after Israeli aircraft targeted a house west of Nuseirat, said Mahmoud Bassal, spokesman for Gaza's civil defense agency.

Several others were injured after Israeli forces opened fire on tents housing displaced people west of Khan Younis, where separately the body of a child, Suhail Shallouf, was recovered after he was killed by Israeli fire Saturday, the civil defense agency said.

Israeli operations have killed at least 1,262 Palestinians since the cease-fire came into effect on Oct. 10, according to figures by Gaza's Health Ministry.

The Israeli army has reported five deaths in its ranks during the same period.