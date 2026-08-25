Türkiye on Tuesday welcomed a U.S. decision to remove Syria from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, saying the move would help eliminate a major obstacle to the country's economic recovery and reconstruction.

“We welcome the U.S. decision to remove Syria from the list of state sponsors of terrorism,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said Türkiye had long supported such a step and that Washington's decision would help clear one of the most significant hurdles facing Syria's economic recovery and reconstruction.

Türkiye also said it believed the move would give fresh momentum to efforts to strengthen Syria's ties with the international community and establish lasting security and stability in the country.

“At this stage, we call on the international community to unite its efforts toward the goal of a prosperous Syria and to fulfill its responsibilities to bring an end to aggressive actions that jeopardize this vision,” the ministry said.

The United States formally removed Syria from its list of state sponsors of terrorism on Monday, according to the U.S. Treasury Department.

In a separate move, the Treasury Department said Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) had been removed from its Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) list. The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) also removed HTS from its Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List.

Washington had designated Syria a state sponsor of terrorism in 1979.