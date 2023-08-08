Türkiye’s National Security Council (MGK) is set to tackle ongoing counterterrorism operations across its borders in Iraq and Syria, as well as strategic, regional and national security at its fourth meeting this year.

The MGK meetings shape Türkiye’s security policies and serve as a guideline to the government on action plans in relevant fields.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will be convening his Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, along with various ministers and commanders of different branches of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) in the capital Ankara on Wednesday to discuss border security and all operations against terror groups, chiefly PKK/KCK/PYD/YPG, the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), and Daesh.

Since 2015, Turkish operations have been targeting the PKK/YPG and Daesh in northern Syria and Iraq where the groups still main vast influence.

The Russia-Ukraine war, including the developments regarding the Black Sea grain corridor, Türkiye’s mediation and facilitation efforts for peace, humanitarian aid and a permanent ceasefire will also be on the agenda. Türkiye and U.N.-brokered grain deal, critical for global food security, expired in May and Ankara is currently working to bring around Moscow, who insists the deal’s terms relating to Russia haven’t been applied, to resume it.

Other hot topics at the meeting will be developments regarding the Aegean Sea, the island of Cyprus and the Eastern Mediterranean, where Türkiye is at odds at times and pursuing improved ties with countries littoral to the seas. The council will also discuss work to safeguard Türkiye’s rights under international law in the maritime zone in the Eastern Mediterranean and the international status of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), media outlets reported.

Wednesday’s meeting will also be the last MGK assembly Chief of General Staff Gen. Musa Avsever and Air Forces Commander Atilla Gülan will be attending as both have retired.

The council held its last meeting with a refreshed cast earlier in June following presidential and parliamentary elections in May. It focused on the anti-terror fight, as well as the Syrian crisis, the tension in Kosovo and the Russia-Ukraine war. In its statement, the council highlighted that Türkiye would continue to take determined steps against all terror groups, reiterated its commitment to Syria’s territorial integrity and facilitation of permanent peace and stability and the importance of international cooperation to ensure the safe return of Syrian refugees.