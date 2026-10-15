Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said yesterday he aims to sign and ratify a peace treaty with Azerbaijan before 2031, as the two South Caucasus neighbors seek to normalize relations following decades of conflict over the Karabakh region.

Speaking at a televised Cabinet meeting, Pashinyan described the signing of a peace agreement with Baku as one of his government's top priorities and said he had established a specific timeline for completing the process.

"Signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan is one of the most important issues for the government and for me personally," Pashinyan said.

"I have set myself a task, a specific timetable to resolve the issue before 2031," he added, expressing confidence that the goal was achievable.

"I see such a possibility. Otherwise I would not raise this issue."

Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars over Karabakh, an internationally recognized part of Azerbaijan that was previously home to Armenian separatists.

Azerbaijan regained full control of the region following a military offensive in September 2023.

The two countries took a significant step toward reconciliation in August 2025 when Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev initialed a peace agreement during a White House summit hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump.

However, the agreement has yet to be formally signed or ratified, with disagreements over Armenia's Constitution remaining a major obstacle.

Baku has demanded constitutional amendments, arguing that references to Armenia's declaration of independence, which calls for unification with Karabakh, amount to territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

Any constitutional changes would require approval through a nationwide referendum in Armenia.

Yerevan has rejected Azerbaijan's interpretation, maintaining that the agreed peace treaty already addresses concerns over territorial claims and provides sufficient guarantees for both countries.

The draft agreement commits Armenia and Azerbaijan to recognizing each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, renouncing territorial claims and establishing formal diplomatic relations.