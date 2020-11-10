Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said Monday night that he has "painfully" signed an agreement with the leaders of Azerbaijan and Russia to end the war with Azerbaijan on Tuesday.

"I have signed a statement with the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan on the termination of the Karabakh war," Pashinyan said in a statement posted on his Facebook page, calling the move "unspeakably painful for me personally and for our people."

Kremlin released a statement later, saying that parties have signed a deal on "complete stoppage" of combat actions in Nagorno-Karabakh.

He added that he would address the nation "in upcoming days".

"I made that decision as a result of a deep analysis of the military situation," he said.

"We need to analyze our years of independence to plan our future and not repeat the mistakes of the past," Pashinian added.

According to a piece published on the Middle East Eye news website, the deal will mandate Armenia to "cede a large chunk of territory."

Turkish and Russian peacekeeping forces will be stationed in Nagorno-Karabakh after the deal, Haber Global television reported later in the day.

The Azerbaijani army inflicted "heavy blows" on Armenian military positions in the Khojavend region, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said on Monday, adding that the occupying Armenian forces launched incessant overnight attacks on its army positions and civilian settlements in continued violation of the cease-fire.

A ministry statement late Sunday said the Armenian army suffered "heavy losses" and fled their position on the front line.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics over Nagorno-Karabakh have remained tense since 1991, but fresh clashes broke out in late September. Thereafter, Armenia has repeatedly attacked Azerbaijani civilians and forces, violating three humanitarian cease-fire agreements.

Since fighting restarted on Sept. 27, at least 93 Azerbaijani civilians have been killed in Armenian attacks that target residential areas, leaving 407 others injured.

Some 3,064 houses and 100 multiunit residential buildings have been destroyed, while 504 civilian facilities have been damaged.

The defense ministry of the Armenian separatist forces said Monday that it had recorded another 44 casualties among its military, pushing its military death toll to 1,221 since fighting with Azerbaijan erupted in late September.

Over the past six weeks, the Azerbaijani army has liberated five cities, three towns, nearly 240 villages and some strategic heights from Armenian occupation.

About 20% of Azerbaijan's territory, including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions, has been under Armenian control for nearly three decades.