Armenia on Friday expressed readiness to work with international mediators to clinch a cease-fire with Azerbaijan over the Armenian-occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region where fierce fighting entered a sixth day.

Armenia "stands ready" to engage with France, Russia and the United States, which co-chair the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) group of mediators to the conflict, "to reestablish a cease-fire regime," the foreign ministry in Yerevan said.

France, Russia and the U.S., co-chairs of the OSCE's Minsk Group, set up in 1992 to mediate in the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the mountainous Nagorno-Karabakh region in the South Caucasus, called for an immediate cease-fire Thursday.

Border clashes first broke out last Sunday when Armenian forces targeted Azerbaijani civilian settlements and military positions, leading to casualties.

Azerbaijan's parliament declared martial law in some of its cities and regions following Armenia's border violations and attacks in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.

Relations between the two former Soviet nations have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan.

Four U.N. Security Council (UNSC) and two U.N. General Assembly (UNGA) resolutions, as well as many international organizations, demand the withdrawal of the occupying forces.