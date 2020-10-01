Azerbaijan's general prosecutor's office said Armenian shelling killed a civilian in its town of Tartar Thursday morning and badly damaged the train station there.

The number of civilians killed by indiscriminate Armenian attacks rose to 16 Tuesday, while 55 civilians were wounded by the attacks in Tartar.

Border clashes broke out early Sunday when Armenian forces targeted Azerbaijani civilian and military positions, leading to several casualties.

Azerbaijan's parliament declared a state of war in certain cities and regions across the country following Armenia's border violations and attacks in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region.