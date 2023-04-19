Armenians living in Karabakh have to take up Azerbaijani citizenship, the country’s president Ilham Aliyev said on Tuesday.

"We have repeatedly stated that we will not discuss our internal affairs with any country. Karabakh is our internal affair. Armenians living in Karabakh have to either take up Azerbaijani citizenship or seek another place of residence." said Ilham Aliyev, speaking with the AzTV channel.

"There is complete freedom here, all democratic foundations are offered," Aliyev said.

"This issue must be resolved on the basis of human rights," the president added.

Azerbaijan was reported in March to have appointed an official to hold talks with representatives of the Armenian residents in the country's Karabakh region.

"To that end, on March 1, 2023, in the city of Khojaly, at the headquarters of the Russian Federation's peacekeeping contingent temporarily deployed in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ramin Mammadov held a meeting with the representatives of the Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan," state news agency Azertac reported.

On the other hand, Aliyev has frequently voiced assurances that the Armenian population will continue to enjoy its rights.

“Karabakh Armenians, are Azerbaijani citizens, and are a minority. Azerbaijan is a multi-ethnic country, and all minorities in Azerbaijan enjoy the same rights and privileges including cultural, linguistic, besides other guarantees and security,” he underscored back in February.

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military illegally occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan and seven adjacent regions.

Clashes erupted on Sept. 27, 2020, with the Armenian Army attacking civilians and Azerbaijani forces, violating several humanitarian cease-fire agreements.

During the 44-day conflict, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and around 300 settlements and villages that Armenia had occupied for almost 30 years.

The fighting ended with a Russian-brokered agreement on Nov. 10, 2020, which was seen as a victory for Azerbaijan and a defeat for Armenia.

However, the cease-fire has been violated several times since then.