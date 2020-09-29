The number of civilians killed by indiscriminate Armenian attacks rose to 11 Tuesday, while 33 civilians were wounded, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported Tuesday.

The agency cited a statement by the Azerbaijani Public Prosecutor’s Office, which said that Armenian artillery fire killed a civilian on Tuesday.

Three other civilians were also wounded in the attack.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office also said in the statement that attacks by the Armenian forces between Sept. 27 and 29 left 65 residences and five governmental buildings rendered damaged beyond use.

Border clashes broke out early Sunday when Armenian forces targeted Azerbaijani civilian and military positions, leading to several casualties.

Azerbaijan's parliament declared a state of war in certain cities and regions across the country following Armenia's border violations and attacks in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Relations between the two former Soviet nations have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Upper Karabakh, or Nagorno-Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan.

Four U.N. Security Council (UNSC) and two U.N. General Assembly (UNGA) resolutions, as well as many international organizations, demand the withdrawal of the occupying forces.

The OSCE Minsk Group – co-chaired by France, Russia and the United States – was formed in 1992 to find a peaceful solution to the conflict, but to no avail. A cease-fire, however, was agreed upon in 1994.

France, Russia and NATO, among others, have urged an immediate halt to clashes in the occupied region.