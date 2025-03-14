Attacks on Muslims or mosques target the country's democracy, Constitution and "our values," said a Muslim leader in Germany amid continuing hostility toward Muslims and foreigners.

Islamophobia and hostility toward Muslims have unfortunately become something that is seen as "acceptable" in society, Abdassamad El Yazidi, chairperson of the Central Council of Muslims in Germany, told Anadolu Agency (AA).

No religion is labeled more negatively in the German parliament than Islam, he said.

Marking the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, he stated that some sectors of society do not applaud Islamophobia, yet there are no loud objections either, adding: "This is the real problem."

He expressed concern over the current state of tolerance in Germany, saying that Germany was once known for its respect, tolerance and freedom of religion.

But now Germany is "rapidly turning into that very terrible form of coexistence" that is known from history and many thought had been left behind, he said.

"If mosques are attacked, if Muslims are attacked and face discrimination, then first of all, it is not Islam that is being targeted, but our democracy, our values and our Constitution," added El Yazidi.

In March, the Interior Ministry announced that last year Germany saw 1,554 criminal acts targeting Muslims and premises belonging to Muslims.

A total of 54 of these were reported attacks on mosques.

With a population of over 84 million people, Germany has the second-largest Muslim population in Western Europe after France. Among the country's nearly 5 million Muslims, 3 million are of Turkish descent.

"Because of the discussions, there is a situation where many Muslims who studied here, grew up here and socialized here are considering leaving Germany because they no longer feel at home or safe here,” El Yazidi said.

Saying that he wanted the new government to be formed in Germany to appoint a person responsible for Muslims, El Yazidi said: "Nobody wants to accept that we are facing a phenomenon here that is worth fighting against, but it is necessary to stand against it and fight against it. This is my biggest request, but also my biggest demand, for the new federal government."

He further voiced concerns about the Alternative for Germany (AfD), which states in its program that Islam does not belong to Germany and has increased its support.

The Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DİTİB) also frequently urges the German government to take action against hostile attacks. The DİTİB oversees 858 mosques in Germany, home to the largest Turkish diaspora in Europe, and is one of the oldest associations working in this field.

Yet authorities are paying insufficient attention to this phenomenon and even denying its existence, as mainstream parties take over policies of the far-right, anti-Islam parties that have surged in popularity, they assert.