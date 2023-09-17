The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense announced on Sunday that armed Armenian groups illegally deployed in the Azerbaijani territories attempted to plant land mines across a location where Azerbaijani troops were stationed. The incident is the latest in a string of what Azerbaijan calls “provocations” by Armenia following the Azerbaijani victory in Karabakh, retaken from Armenians.

The ministry said the attempt took place in an area where Russia also deployed a temporary force and Azerbaijani forces thwarted the attempt. The ministry also said Armenian armed groups opened fire in areas where soldiers are stationed in Shusha and “necessary measures” were taken.

Azerbaijani media reported on Sunday that the Armenian Army and “remnants of the criminal regime in the Azerbaijani territories” on the border and in Karabakh stepped up provocations. Twenty-eight instances of provocations were recorded in July and another 45 in August, the media outlets reported. They include harassment by drones and “fortifying work” near the Azerbaijani territory as well as acts of sabotage. Another 61 “provocations” were reported in the first half of September, the media outlets reported.