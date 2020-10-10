Azerbaijan on Saturday said Armenia was violating a cease-fire in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region, shortly after it came into force.

"Armenia is blatantly violating the ceasefire regime," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the Armenian forces carried out attack in the directions of Aghdara-Tartar and Fizuli-Jabrayil.

Several Azerbaijani settlements came under artillery fire, it added.

"Adequate response measures are being taken against the Armenian army," the ministry said.

Ahead of the cease-fire, Armenian forces were heavily shelling civilian areas of Azerbaijan.

"Armenian armed forces are intensively shelling populated areas in Geranboy, Terter, Agdam, Agjaberdi, and Fizuli districts," the ministry said in a statement.

"The Azerbaijan Army is taking retaliatory measures against the enemy," the statement added.

Armenian forces have been targeting densely-populated civilian areas of Azerbaijan since clashes over the occupied territory erupted on Sept. 27.

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a cease-fire starting at noon Saturday to exchange prisoners and bodies of those killed in the clashes.

The talks were the first diplomatic contact between the rivals since the conflict renewed, killing hundreds of people. The ceasefire begins at 12 p.m. (GMT+4).

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who mediated the negotiations in Moscow, announced the ceasefire at 3 a.m. after 10 hours of talks with his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts. He also said Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to start talks on the settlement of the conflict.

Relations between the two former Soviet nations have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.

Four U.N. Security Council (UNSC) and two U.N. General Assembly (UNGA) resolutions, as well as many international organizations, have demanded the withdrawal of the occupying forces.