Tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia simmered in recent weeks due to protests on the Lachin road leading to a partial blockade in another incident that threatens long-awaited peace talks in the South Caucasus.

Since mid-December Azerbaijanis have been protesting illegal mining that has been causing environmental damage in Karabakh.

Baku said the protests are spontaneous but Yerevan accuses Azerbaijan of orchestrating the demonstrations in order to push Armenians to abandon the territory.

“It seems that Armenia is concerned that the protests on the Lachin road against the illegal economic activity, will obstruct its such activity, disrupt the supply of Armenian armed forces, still not withdrawn from the territory of Azerbaijan in violation of paragraph 4 of the Trilateral Statement, as well as obstruct its military provocations such as transportation of landmines through the Lachin road in violation of paragraph 6 of the Statement,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said recently.

It added that claims the protests on the Lachin road posed the threat of a humanitarian crisis to the local Armenian population are baseless.

“Movement of citizens, vehicles and goods along the road remains unchanged. Furthermore, there are no obstructions for the supply of goods for the use of local residents or the necessary medical services.”

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military illegally occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

Clashes erupted on Sept. 27, 2020, with the Armenian Army attacking civilians and Azerbaijani forces, violating several humanitarian cease-fire agreements.

During the 44-day conflict, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and around 300 settlements and villages that had been occupied by Armenia for almost 30 years.

The fighting ended with a Russian-brokered agreement on Nov. 10, 2020, which was seen as a victory for Azerbaijan and a defeat for Armenia.

However, the cease-fire has been broken several times since then.