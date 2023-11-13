Baku strongly condemned the delivery of “Bastion” offensive armored vehicles by France to Armenia on Monday as the two former Soviet nations try to engage in a peace process.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada said in a written statement that the transfer of military equipment “will serve to reinforce military capabilities, and thus the destructive actions of Armenia, a country which has kept certain parts of the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan under occupation for almost 30 years, and still does not refrain from aggressive policy and rhetoric.”

He underlined that such steps by France put normalization efforts at risk, promoting “destabilization” of the situation.

“Against the backdrop of a smear campaign and destructive actions by France against Azerbaijan in the region, these steps, which add to the militarization policy of Armenia, attest to the fact of France’s erroneous interests in the region,” Hajizada continued.

He emphasized that Armenia and France should end armament and militarization policies in the region, and understand that there is no alternative to peace and stability in the region.

The spokesperson also called on the international community to refrain from delivering weapons and “creating conditions for such a delivery to Armenia, which is known as a country with aggressive policies and actions. And to end and condemn such illegitimate activities that prevent the establishment of peace and prosperity in the region.”

In October, France and Armenia signed an agreement on the sale of weapons and arms aid.

Azerbaijan launched a lightning operation on Sept. 19 and retook control of Karabakh.

Relations between Baku and Yerevan have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

In the fall of 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages and settlements from Armenian occupation during 44 days of clashes. The war ended with a Russia-brokered cease-fire, and talks for the normalization of ties began.