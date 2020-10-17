The Azerbaijani army has liberated the city of Fuzuli and seven other villages from the Armenian occupation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev announced Saturday.

"Azerbaijan’s glorious Army has liberated Gochehmedli, Chimen, Chuvarli, Pirehmedli, Musabeyli, Ishigli and Dedeli villages of Fuzuli district and the city of Fuzuli. Long live Azerbaijan’s Army! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" Aliyev said on Twitter.

Azerbaijan has so far liberated dozens of towns and villages in Nagorno-Karabakh since clashes broke out between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in late September.

The clashes began on Sept. 27 when Armenian forces targeted civilian Azerbaijani settlements and military positions in the region, leading to casualties.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics of Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.

Around 20% of Azerbaijan's territory has remained under illegal Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

Multiple U.N. resolutions, as well as many international organizations, have demanded the withdrawal of the Armenian occupying forces.