The Azerbaijani army on Tuesday ended the 27-year Armenian occupation of the Karabakh city of Zangilan, President Ilham Aliyev confirmed.

The army also reportedly liberated six villages in Fuzuli, seven villages in Jabrayil, five villages in Khojavend and six villages in Zangilan from Armenian occupation.

The clashes over Armenian-occupied Nagorno-Karabakh that erupted on Sept. 27 have left more than 700 dead, according to official tolls, but the real number may be much higher.

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a new cease-fire, which was supposed to have taken effect last week. However, it again failed to hold for even 24 hours as Yerevan engaged in renewed violations.