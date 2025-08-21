Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev declared Thursday that the nation must be prepared for war at all times, emphasizing that national security rests on the strength of the state, its people, and its military.

"Our armed forces stand guard over the interests and security of our state every minute, every day. We are observing and will continue to observe possible sources of threat,” Aliyev said in remarks during a visit to the Kalbajar region.

He said Azerbaijan has expanded its military capabilities since the second Karabakh war in 2020, increasing the number of special forces by thousands and creating new commando units.

Modern drones, artillery systems, and fully upgraded combat aircraft have been added to the arsenal, while contracts for new fighter jets have been signed, he added.

"We must always be ready for war, because the course of global developments makes it impossible to predict what will happen tomorrow,” Aliyev said.

"If anyone gets the idea of committing provocation against Azerbaijan, they will regret it again. From now on, we will live as a victorious people and a victorious state.”

Aliyev also highlighted progress on regional connectivity, saying one of the transport corridors will pass through Armenia, linking Azerbaijan with its exclave of Nakhchivan.

"Our position has always been taken as the basis in drafting the peace treaty with Armenia,” he said. "Armenia has already undertaken this obligation, and I hope that in the coming years we will be able to travel by train and car from the main part of Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan.”

He said the route will not only connect Azerbaijan’s territories but also serve as an international transport corridor. "Construction of the railway to Zangilan is successfully continuing and will likely be completed next year. Armenia has also taken on this obligation, which is another historic achievement for us.”