The Azerbaijani army liberated another 13 villages from occupation amid ongoing clashes with Armenia, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev announced on Friday.

"Azerbaijan’s glorious Army liberated Dolanar and Bunyadli villages of Khojavend, Dag Tumas, Nusus, Xelefli, Minbashili and Veyselli villages of Jabrayil, Venedli and Mirzehasanli villages of Zengilan. Long live Azerbaijan’s Army! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" Aliyev said on Twitter, adding that Zilanli, Kurd Mahrizli, Muganli and the Alagurshag villages of Gubadli were also liberated.

Azerbaijan has so far liberated dozens of towns and villages in Nagorno-Karabakh since clashes broke out between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in late September.

The clashes began on Sept. 27 when Armenian forces targeted civilian Azerbaijani settlements and military positions in the region, leading to casualties.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics of Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.

Around 20% of Azerbaijan's territory has remained under illegal Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

Multiple U.N. resolutions, as well as many international organizations, have demanded the withdrawal of the Armenian occupying forces.