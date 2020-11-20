Azerbaijani forces entered the district of Aghdam in Nagorno-Karabakh following 27 years of occupation, the country's Defense Ministry announced Friday.

The ministry said in a statement that the Azerbaijani army entered the district as part of a cease-fire deal with Armenia that was brokered by Russia.

Armenian forces occupied some 77% of the district in 1993, forcibly displacing nearly 200,000 Azerbaijanis from their homeland.

Armenia will also hand over the Kalbajar district wedged between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia on Nov. 25 and the Lachin district by Dec. 1.

On Thursday, Armenian residents of Aghdam hurriedly picked pomegranates and persimmons from the trees surrounding their homes and packed vans with furniture before fleeing ahead of the official deadline to cede the mountainous province.

"We wanted to build a sauna, kitchen. But now I had to dismantle everything. And I'll burn down the house with everything I own when I leave," Gagik Grigoryan, a 40-year-old electrical worker, told Agence France-Presse (AFP) before abandoning his home.

Armenian residents leaving occupied areas of Nagorno-Karabakh following a peace deal with Azerbaijan have been burning down homes and forestland as they leave the areas.

Azerbaijani army units roll into Aghdam district ceded by Armenia in peace deal that ended 6 weeks of heavy fighting over Nagorno-Karabakhhttps://t.co/PnuhtPzkvd pic.twitter.com/UyY22VgoXr — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) November 20, 2020

The exchange of territory was originally due to begin Sunday, with Armenians in the Kalbajar district fleeing en masse before the official deadline for Azerbaijan's takeover.

But Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev postponed the deadline by one week over "humanitarian" considerations.

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

New clashes erupted on Sept. 27 as the Armenian Army continued its attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces, even violating humanitarian cease-fire agreements for 44 days.

Baku liberated five cities, four towns and 286 settlements and villages from the Armenian occupation during this time.

On Nov. 10, the two countries signed a Russia-brokered agreement to end fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution.

During the 1990s war between the countries, 60,000 Azerbaijanis had to leave their homes in 128 villages and took refuge in other parts of Azerbaijan. There were no Armenians in the area before the occupation, according to records.

Armenia had then resettled its own citizens in the area after the Azerbaijanis left.