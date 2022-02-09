Azerbaijani commando units formed under the model of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) are rising as a new deterrent force.

These blue beret commandos, most of whom were trained in Turkey to respond to any possible war situation, are one of the country's deterrent forces and new military strengths.

The force undergoes training in a difficult natural environment and climate in the town of Hadrut, which was liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020.

Continuously engaging in activities including sports, mountaineering and climbing on a daily basis to prepare for difficult situations, the commandos also receive sniper training to hit far-off targets.

Besides these mountainous regions, they also train in urban areas so they can face all kinds of scenarios, including eliminating terrorists hiding in residential homes and rescuing hostages.

Turkey heavily put its support behind Azerbaijan, whose Nagorno-Karabakh region remained under illegal Armenian occupation until recently, with international organizations, including the United Nations, demanding the withdrawal of occupational forces.

Clashes erupted on Sept. 27 and the Armenian Army launched attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces, violating cease-fire agreements. During the 44-day conflict, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages from Armenian occupation.

The two countries signed a Russia-brokered agreement on Nov. 10 to end the fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution.