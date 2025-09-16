Twenty suspects, including Bayrampaşa District Mayor Hasan Mutlu, were arrested Tuesday in a sweeping corruption investigation into the Istanbul district municipality.

The suspects, who were detained earlier and referred to court in the morning, face charges ranging from bribery and embezzlement to aggravated fraud and bid rigging, according to the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The probe was launched against the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP)-led Bayrampaşa Municipality after allegations of widespread irregularities. Authorities initially issued detention warrants for 48 suspects. Of those, 39 — including Mayor Mutlu — were referred to court with a request for arrest, while six were sent with a request for judicial control.

Following court proceedings, 20 suspects were formally arrested. Ten others were released under judicial control with international travel bans, while six were freed on judicial control measures without travel restrictions. Interrogations continue for nine additional suspects.

More than a dozen mayors from the CHP and hundreds of municipal officials have been arrested in recent months for alleged corruption, including Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu.