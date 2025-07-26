Türkiye is a wise and strong NATO ally, Belgium’s Defense and Foreign Trade Minister Theo Francken said Saturday, praising the nation’s expanding role in defense innovation and regional diplomacy.

Francken spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA) at the 2025 International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) in Istanbul.

"The geopolitical situation in Türkiye is very complex, and that's why they really invest in defense. For me, Türkiye is a role model," he said.

Türkiye seen as ‘defense innovator’

Highlighting Türkiye's longstanding role in NATO since joining the alliance in 1952, Francken said he admired Ankara's advances in defense technology. "They are doing a lot of innovation - drones, counter-drones, laser technology. It's incredible."

Francken said his visit to IDEF 2025 was aimed to deepen bilateral defense ties.

"We have exercises together within NATO, but it is too few. We need more industrial cooperation," he said. "It's not because we don't want, or Türkiye doesn't want. It's because we didn't have this with history. So, we need a new memorandum of understanding."

He expressed his intent to sign an agreement with Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler in the coming year.

Ankara's diplomatic weight grows

Turning to Türkiye's role in Ukraine diplomacy, Francken hailed Ankara's efforts in hosting peace talks.

"Türkiye is the perfect place to have peace talks. Everybody listens to Türkiye on an international level," he said.

Francken also said Belgium supports Türkiye's participation in EU defense initiatives. "Türkiye needs to get in the safe program. That's the Belgian position," he said. "Even if not an EU member, Türkiye is crucial to European defense."

He also announced that Belgium will soon host a Turkish defense industry attache in Brussels.

"From this year on, there will be a Turkish representative for Turkish armaments and weapons systems in Brussels. I warmly welcome him," he said.

On Gaza, Francken underscored Belgium's readiness to deliver humanitarian aid. "Civilians cannot starve because of the war," he said. "The Belgian Air Force is ready to restart humanitarian air drops from Jordan."

Francken emphasized that Palestinian civilians must be protected. "We need to help the people of Gaza. They need food, water, education. And Belgium is ready to help on the humanitarian side," he said.

Francken also highlighted a major economic milestone. "Next year in June, we will come with Princess Astrid and a group of 500-600 Belgian entrepreneurs for the largest economic mission Belgium has ever sent to Türkiye," he said. "It's just before the NATO summit, perfect timing."