President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday said recent remarks by his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden regarding the 1915 events were "based on lies" and "misinformation."
"Mr. Biden should learn and know the history about Armenians. It is not possible for us to forgive these accusations made against Turkey before informing oneself," Erdoğan said after the Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.
