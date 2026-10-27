Cooperation between Türkiye, Romania and Bulgaria has become increasingly important for Black Sea security following a surge in drone attacks targeting commercial vessels, with experts calling for stronger regional defense coordination and greater NATO support.

Recent attacks on commercial shipping near the Black Sea coasts of Romania and Bulgaria have heightened concerns over maritime safety, highlighting Türkiye's strategic role in securing critical shipping routes and maintaining regional stability.

Maria Branea, policy and research coordinator at the European Leadership Network, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the sharp increase in drone attacks has made a coordinated regional security framework increasingly urgent.

"Türkiye is undoubtedly a central actor," Branea said, emphasizing Ankara's naval capabilities and its authority over access to the Black Sea under the Montreux Convention.

She also highlighted Türkiye's leadership in negotiating the Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Task Group (MCM Black Sea), describing the initiative as a significant example of regional cooperation.

Branea noted that the three NATO allies maintain different strategic priorities. While Türkiye traditionally emphasizes coastal states' leadership and managing tensions with Russia, Romania advocates a stronger NATO presence, and Bulgaria has historically adopted a more cautious approach.

Stronger NATO, EU coordination

Branea argued that NATO and the European Union should reinforce existing regional initiatives rather than establish new institutions or develop comprehensive strategic frameworks.

"In my view, what needs to change is not the creation of a new NATO institution or a comprehensive strategy document," she noted.

Instead, she urged both organizations to recognize and strengthen security arrangements already emerging among Türkiye, Romania and Bulgaria.

She called for regular consultations among coastal allies, clearer responsibilities, integrated maritime surveillance systems and coordinated investments in defense capabilities.

Branea also highlighted the growing importance of protecting offshore energy infrastructure, citing Türkiye's Sakarya gas field and Romania's Neptun Deep project, which is expected to begin production in 2027.

She suggested expanding an EU-backed Maritime Security Center proposed by Romania and Bulgaria to include Türkiye, Ukraine and Moldova.

Defense cooperation between Türkiye and Ukraine could also be extended to Romania and Bulgaria, supported by sustained investment and closer political and military coordination, according to Branea.

Black Sea region has recently been a center of renewed tensions and attacks as part of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with attacks also weighing on critical trade supplies, including oil and grain exports.

Securing maritime routes

Dimitar Bechev, a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe, similarly urged Türkiye, Romania and Bulgaria to seek additional NATO assistance and engage Washington on strengthening maritime security.

Bechev argued that Russia's primary objective was to weaken European support for Ukraine rather than directly test NATO.

He said reviving the original Black Sea Grain Initiative remained unlikely after Russia declined to renew the agreement in 2023.

Türkiye, alongside the U.N., was credited with brokering the historic Black Sea Grain Initiative on July 22, 2022, in Istanbul to allow safe maritime passage for Ukrainian agricultural exports during the war with Russia.

However, Russia withdrew from the agreement in 2023, complaining that its own ⁠food ​and fertilizer exports faced ​serious obstacles.

Instead, he advocated strengthening alternative shipping routes established through the territorial waters of NATO member states.

"Navigation through the territorial waters of Romania, Bulgaria and Türkiye must be guaranteed," Bechev underlined, describing secure maritime passage as a minimum requirement.

He stressed that achieving this objective would require more effective counterdrone defense capabilities.