Turkish investigators probing corruption at the northwestern Bolu Municipality say millions of liras intended for student scholarships were instead spent on cat and dog food, possibly to funnel or conceal funds through a local charity associated with jailed Mayor Tanju Özcan, according to a financial report.

The Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) said Tuesday that the Bolu Social Assistance and Solidarity Foundation (BOLSEV) transferred TL 6.8 million ($155,000) to Manisa-based Hermos Gıda in 2025 and purchased over TL 10 million ($227,000) in pet food, despite the foundation’s stated mission to support students.

Auditors noted that roughly half of the food was returned, generating TL 5 million ($114,000) in return invoices, a pattern MASAK called “notable” and inconsistent with charitable purposes.

MASAK found that of TL 116.8 million ($2.6 million) in revenue for 2024–2025, only TL 11.9 million ($271,000) went to student scholarships.

The foundation also purchased four new vehicles valued at more than TL 11.3 million ($257,000).

The irregular spending could trigger criminal charges, including embezzlement and misuse of public or charitable funds, and investigators are examining links to companies previously flagged for tax irregularities.

The report also examined transactions by Özcan’s son, Can Özcan, whose high-volume financial activity was deemed “inconsistent” with his age and professional experience.

MASAK concluded the unusual spending patterns highlight the potential diversion of charitable funds for purposes unrelated to the foundation’s mission, raising serious concerns in the ongoing corruption probe.

Özcan and his deputy were arrested earlier in March in an investigation into alleged extortion by coercion at his municipality. The mayor has since been suspended from office.

CHP-run municipalities across Türkiye are mired in corruption allegations. Most cases have been in Istanbul. The city’s mayor, Ekrem Imamoğlu, was arrested in March 2025 in a wide-ranging probe where he is accused of running a criminal network thriving on bribes and tender-rigging.