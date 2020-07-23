Two civilians have been killed in a bomb attack in northeastern Syria’s Ras al-Ain, local security sources said Thursday.

A car bomb detonated near the local assembly building in the center of Ras al-Ain, a city near the Turkish border, also wounding seven other people, according to the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Local security forces suspect the YPG/PKK terror group may be behind the attack near Turkey's southern border, which also caused material damage.

Ras al-Ain was liberated from the control of the YPG/PKK terrorist group last October as part of Turkey's Operation Peace Spring, launched to secure Turkey's borders by eliminating the terror group from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

However, the YPG/PKK terrorists continue attacks in Ras al-Ain and the nearby city of Tal Abyad despite pulling out of areas under a deal reached by Turkey and the U.S. on Oct. 17.

Since then, Turkish soldiers and institutions have implemented a wide range of measures to eradicate traces of terrorism in the liberated Ras al-Ain and Tal Abyad provinces by repairing hospitals and schools, demining the region and providing vital COVID-19 aid.

Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ain, together with other liberated areas, have been put back on the road to normalization with Turkey's rebuilding efforts. Citizens frequently voice that daily life is getting better as a result of the reconstruction of infrastructure, while roads and waterworks have also been repaired.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.