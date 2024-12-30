Bosnia-Herzegovina’s top diplomat has hailed Türkiye’s role as a mediator in the Balkans region, pointing out “strong regional ties and growing global influence.”

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) on Thursday, Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic described Türkiye as a key player on the world stage: "Türkiye is an important and major political factor in the world. In the Balkans, it can often serve as a serious mediator because it maintains relationships with other countries. I have great respect for this."

He also expressed admiration for Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his expertise: "I value him greatly. I consult him on certain issues. He is extremely serious and one of the best foreign ministers I know."

Future prospects

Konakovic highlighted the potential for enhanced economic cooperation with Türkiye, pointing to efforts to strengthen bilateral ties.

He noted that while an agreement allowing travel between the two countries using national ID cards had been reached, its implementation was delayed due to Bosnia's complex governmental system, a legacy of the 1995 Dayton Agreement that ended the Bosnian War.

On visa regulations, Konakovic stressed that Bosnia would not impose visa requirements on Turkish citizens, despite the European Union's expectation that Bosnia aligns with EU accession requirements by implementing visa policies for six countries, including Türkiye.

Regional challenges

On regional challenges, Konakovic criticized Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, calling him "a major problem in the region" for refusing to acknowledge the 1995 Srebrenica genocide despite international court rulings.

"He constantly talks about respect for international law," Konakovic added, voicing disappointment over Vucic's stance.

Konakovic also accused Milorad Dodik, the president of Republika Srpska – one of Bosnia's two constituent entities, known for its separatist rhetoric – of advancing Russian interests in the region, accusing Dodik of operating under Russian control.

Israeli crimes

Turning to global conflicts, Konakovic drew a parallel between Bosnia's 1990s war – which many in the international community ignored – and the ongoing situation in Gaza, saying, "The world continues to (merely) witness the horrific crimes committed by Israel."

He confirmed that 49 Bosnian citizens and their families had so far been evacuated from besieged Gaza, with seven still remaining there.

On developments in Syria, Konakovic said Bosnia-Herzegovina continues to monitor the situation closely, adding that the fall of the Assad regime was celebrated in Bosnia and other countries.

Following the interview, Talha Öztürk, AA's Bosnia-Croatia-Serbia-Montenegro news editor, presented Konakovic with the agency's book The Evidence, which documents Israel's war crimes in Gaza through photographs.