The head of the Turkish Parliament's Constitutional Commission, former Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ was appointed as Turkey's new justice minister after Abdülhamit Gül submitted his resignation early Saturday, according to a statement published on the Official Gazette.

"I have resigned from my duties at the ministry of justice, which I have been serving since July 19, 2017," Gül wrote on Twitter.

"I would like to express my gratitude... for accepting my request," he added without explaining his decision.

Bozdağ, a lawyer and politician, has an undergraduate degree from the Theology Faculty and a master's degree from the Institute of Social Sciences, Department of History of Religion at Uludağ University.

He also has an undergraduate degree in law from Selçuk University.

He served as deputy prime minister in the 61st government, justice minister in the 61st, 62nd, 64th and 65th governments, deputy prime minister and government spokesperson in the 65th government.

He also was elected the head of the Constitutional Commission in the 27th Legislative Term.